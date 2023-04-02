Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Decreases By 9.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,199,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 11,275,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,399.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.