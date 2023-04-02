Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Drops By 13.0%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 1,791,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 432.6 days.

Shares of HMCBF traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

