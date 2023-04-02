Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Expands By 15.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 10,817,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,226,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 150.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

