Short Interest in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Expands By 11.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 22,850,000 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 557,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 309,550 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 108,903 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,411. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.