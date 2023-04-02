Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Rises By 11.0%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 936,700 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of ISPO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 119,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $10.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISPO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
