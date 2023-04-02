Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Drops By 11.0%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 883,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. 513,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,913. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Money Express Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

