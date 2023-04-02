Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Drops By 11.0%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 883,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. 513,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,913. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
