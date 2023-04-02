Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 8.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 592,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 263,536.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 106,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,552. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $236.18 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

