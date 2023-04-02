Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Declines By 15.7%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 158,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

