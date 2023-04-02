Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Decreases By 15.5%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 182,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITRM remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,729. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.