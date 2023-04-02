Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Rises By 11.8%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

JACK traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

