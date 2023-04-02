Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Drops By 14.7%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Koss Trading Up 0.9 %

KOSS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 18,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

