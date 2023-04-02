Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Drops By 12.4%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $78.25 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $78.25.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

