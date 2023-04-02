Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Drops By 12.4%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $78.25 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $78.25.
About Landis+Gyr Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landis+Gyr Group (LGYRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.