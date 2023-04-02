Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Decreases By 6.4%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $363.41. 3,376,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

