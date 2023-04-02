Short Interest in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Decreases By 10.3%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $108,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,966. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

