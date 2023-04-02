Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expands By 6.7%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after buying an additional 459,097 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

MAA traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. 773,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,572. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.96.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

