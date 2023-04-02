Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.43. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $423.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 120.91% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

