Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

