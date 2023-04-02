Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

MO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,711,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,646,459. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.