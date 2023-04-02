SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $151.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.7 %

SITE stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.