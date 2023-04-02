Smart Money Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.