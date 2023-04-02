Smart Money Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

