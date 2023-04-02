Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CREG opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

