SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

SomaLogic stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

