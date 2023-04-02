Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.