Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Southern Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of SOUC stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 271.43 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 17.20 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.55.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

