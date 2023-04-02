Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Southern Energy Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of SOUC stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 271.43 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 17.20 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.55.
Southern Energy Company Profile
