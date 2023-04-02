Southern (NYSE:SO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Southern stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

