Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DALXF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.