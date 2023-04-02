Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.90.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$8.92 and a 1-year high of C$16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

