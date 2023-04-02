SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

