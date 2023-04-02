Stargate Finance (STG) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $96.36 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

