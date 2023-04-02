Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.20 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Status has a total market cap of $110.90 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,086.86 or 1.00030610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,730,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,730,597.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02876559 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $30,356,344.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

