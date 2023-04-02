Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

Stem Stock Performance

Stem stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Stem has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

