Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,295,000 after purchasing an additional 470,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial



Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

