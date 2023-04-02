Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $172.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

