Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $33.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.89.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

VNOM stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $518,334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.