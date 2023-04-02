StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
