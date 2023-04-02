StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
