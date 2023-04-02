StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

