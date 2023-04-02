StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ROLL opened at $232.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.07. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Natixis acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

