StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.4 %

BBGI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

