StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.