StockNews.com Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

