StockNews.com Upgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to “Strong-Buy”

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CASY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $216.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

