Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.77. 5,305,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.