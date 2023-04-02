Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

