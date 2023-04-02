Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $60.97 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,515,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.