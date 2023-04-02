Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. 4,940,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,939. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

