Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $669.12. 516,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.46 and its 200 day moving average is $679.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

