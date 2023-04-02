Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 3,611,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

