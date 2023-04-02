Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 69,126 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,126 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj makes up approximately 1.2% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $27,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,965,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

