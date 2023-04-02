Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 8,055 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.08. 10,124,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

